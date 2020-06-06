



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Councilwomen Bethany Hallam and Liv Bennett plan to introduce legislation that would ban the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and flash bang grenades in Allegheny County.

The legislation comes after local George Floyd protests have seen police use tear gas to disperse protesters in downtown Pittsburgh and East Liberty.

The entire proposed legislation can be read here:

“I’ve heard a lot of talk come out of the mouths of elected officials across the country, and even seen photos of local elected officials officials at protests. Don’t let them get away with TALKING about it. Make them BE about it. Widespread policy change is the answer,” Hallam said of the legislation in a tweet.

Additionally, according to a tweet thread from Hallam, there are plans to form a countywide police review board.

Pittsburgh has a Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board, which is currently investigating the East Liberty George Floyd from Monday.