



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first eaglet from Hays Nest flew away from the nest for the first time.

According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, the parents called the eaglet back to the nest.

“The first flight for most birds is rather awkward—the bird may appear to fall to the ground more than really fly,” the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania said. “In the case of Bald Eagles, the eaglets develop flight feathers that are longer than their parents’ adult feathers are. These help them to more easily fly during their inaugural flight. These feathers might be likened to training wheels for a bike—they help to make the learning process of flying smoother for the birds.”

You can see the Bald Eagle Cam here.