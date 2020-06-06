Comments
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Three people are facing charges stemming from a search warrant raid in New Castle on Friday.
Members of the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigative Unit and New Castle Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on a house along East Washington Street in the City of New Castle.
After entering the house, officers located four people inside, one of whom was in the process of packing heroin into stamp bags.
During their search, officers discovered:
- 2.7 ounces (77.7 grams) of heroin
- A small amount of crack cocaine
- Two 50 round drum magazines to a 9mm Glock handgun
- Several digital scales
- Stamp bags
- $400 in United States Currency
Three individuals were charged with one count of Possession with the intent to deliver, one count of possession, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The individuals are:
- 67-year old Author Paige
- 37-year old Ira Lee
- 34-year old Jessica Jefferson
All three individuals are New Castle residents.
