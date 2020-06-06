GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert, Other Officers Kneel With Protesters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of injuring an officer with an improvised incendiary device.

(Photo Courtesy Pittsburgh Police)

Police say the incident occurred last Saturday during the notable George Floyd protest that escalated into rioting and looting. The device landed near Mellon Square, exploded on the ground and gave an officer “concussion-like symptoms,” according to police.

(Photo Courtesy Pittsburgh Police

Police are asking anyone with information that could help identify the suspect to email their new taskforce, the Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce, at DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov or call (412) 323-7800 and ask for the taskforce. Police stressed that tips may remain anonymous.

