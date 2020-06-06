



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Baseball season may not have a definitive start date yet but Saturday morning at PNC Park was a special day.

Allegheny Health Network and the Pittsburgh Pirates teamed up in a unique way to say thank you to those that have been on the frontlines of battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and others were invited to PNC Park and on to the field to take place in AHN Heroes Day.

Those in attendance were introduced as if they were part of the Pirates starting lineup, complete with a public address announcement and video on the outfield scoreboard.

As the workers entered PNC Park, just as Pirates players, there were posters on the side of the stadium, honoring them.

Workers were able to spend time in the PNC Park grass with their families and enjoy a day at the ballpark even while we wait for baseball to return.