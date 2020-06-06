PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With Southwestern Pa. in the ‘green’ phase, the Rivers Casino will be reopening next week with new health and safety protocols in place.

The casino will not be open 24 hours as it previously had been. The operating hours will be:

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on weekdays

Open continuously on weekends from 9:00 a.m. Friday through 4:00 a.m. Monday

The times that the casino is closed will allow for property-wide deep cleaning in addition to sanitizing during the day.

The casino will operate at 50% capacity until further notice to comply with guidelines.

These changes are part of a new initiative called, “Rivers Clean.”

Prior to reopening, along with nearly every inch of the property, all 2,608 slot machines have been cleaned and inspected by the Rivers Clean Team.

More than 220,000 chips have also been sanitized.

“We’ve reexamined our entire operation with extra care wherever guests and Team Members interact,” said Rivers Casino General Manager, Bill Keena in a press release.

“Preserving the health and well-being of our community is job one. That’s the mission of the Rivers Clean Team—and of all of us,” said Keena.

Members of the Rivers Clean Team will wear fuchsia colored shirts with a check-mark logo

Slot customers will be encouraged to wipe down their machines before and after use, or to flag down a Rivers Clean Team member who can do so.

Slot machines and gaming tables will feature spaced seating to comply with social distancing guidelines

Wheelhouse Bar & Grill, FLIPT and Ciao will reopen with reduced seating so that tables and chairs can be spaced six feet apart.

Grab-and-go food will be available at Ciao, along with dinner-to-go menu items.

Spiral Bar and Drum Bar will reopen with similar reduced seating and limited operations.

Self-service beverage stations have been removed entirely.

Guests will be required to wear masks when entering the building and throughout their visits.

Upon request, masks may be temporarily removed at check-in and elsewhere for identity verification.

Masks may be temporarily removed for eating, drinking and smoking (in designated areas).

A maximum of four guests will be permitted in an elevator at once.

All Rivers Team Members will be required to wear masks or face shields.

“We’re very pleased to restart our business, and we will continue to learn and adapt in the days ahead,” added Keena. “We’re grateful to our guests and to our Team Members for their continued support.”