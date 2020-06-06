



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania and Oakmont Bakery teamed up to provide 600 donuts to healthcare workers at patients at the VA Hospital campus near Aspinwall.

The donation came on National Donut Day.

Salvation Army Major Jodi Lloyd; Jamie Vaughn, Associate Chief Nurse of Long-Term Care at the VA; Salvation Army Lieutenant Kelsey Senak; and Steven Handler, Associate Chief of Staff for Geriatrics and Extended Care at the VA celebrated National Donut Day as Oakmont Bakery donated 600 donuts to health care workers and VA patients.

“I’m proud to work with The Salvation Army,” said Oakmont Bakery Owner Marc Serrao in a press release. “We are blessed because we believe in giving back! Matthew 25:40 and Luke 6:38 guide us.”

“The Donut Lassies of World War I embodied what we at The Salvation Army strive to demonstrate through our work each day – to serve as a light in the darkness and to provide kindness and care where it is needed most,” said The Salvation Army’s Divisional Commander Major Raphael Jackson. “Those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic here at the VA show that same care for those who served on the front lines for our country, and we hope these delicious donuts bring smiles to their faces today.”