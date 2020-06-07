GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Congressman Conor Lamb Speaks To Protesters In Coraopolis
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – The New Castle City Police Department is searching for missing 19-year-old Amari Wise.

According to the police, Wise was reported missing on Saturday.

He is described as a thin, black male, 6’1″ tall, and weighing around 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a white heart in the middle.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the police and speak with Detective Hallowich at 724-656-3588.

