NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – The New Castle City Police Department is searching for missing 19-year-old Amari Wise.
According to the police, Wise was reported missing on Saturday.
He is described as a thin, black male, 6’1″ tall, and weighing around 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a white heart in the middle.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the police and speak with Detective Hallowich at 724-656-3588.
