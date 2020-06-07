GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Congressman Conor Lamb Speaks To Protesters In Coraopolis
By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be a sunny end to the weekend with temperatures dipping just a touch below yesterday’s lower 80’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The cold front that swept through late Saturday will cool us to normal high temperatures today in the upper 70’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

That will give us refreshingly dry air with low dew points.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The dry trend sticks around to start the week, with our next chance of rain holding off all the way until Wednesday afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Get ready for the heat to return midweek, though, as temperatures will push 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling back down to near normal behind Wednesday’s cold front and shower and storm chances.

