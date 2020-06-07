PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be a sunny end to the weekend with temperatures dipping just a touch below yesterday’s lower 80’s.
The cold front that swept through late Saturday will cool us to normal high temperatures today in the upper 70’s.
That will give us refreshingly dry air with low dew points.
The dry trend sticks around to start the week, with our next chance of rain holding off all the way until Wednesday afternoon.
Get ready for the heat to return midweek, though, as temperatures will push 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling back down to near normal behind Wednesday’s cold front and shower and storm chances.
