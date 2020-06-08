GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Pittsburgh Public School Staff, Students Hold Protest, March Through City Streets
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Aliquippa, Beaver County, Loca TV, Missing Child, Missing Person


ALIQUIPPA, Pa (KDKA) — The Aliquippa police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy.

(Photo Credit: Aliquippa Police)

On Monday night, police are searching in a residential area in West Aliquippa for Maddox Maritch.

Police say he was last seen wearing black pants and a dark-colored shirt at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments