ALIQUIPPA, Pa (KDKA) — The Aliquippa police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy.
On Monday night, police are searching in a residential area in West Aliquippa for Maddox Maritch.
Police say he was last seen wearing black pants and a dark-colored shirt at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday.
BREAKING! Aliquippa Police tell me they are looking for a 3-year-old-boy—Maddox Marich. They are searching a residential area in West Aliquippa. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/8Tmm599cC1
