PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city says playgrounds, basketball courts, spray parks and ballfields will start reopening “soon” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, the City of Pittsburgh announced the reopenings as the city is now in the “green” phase.
The park amenities will begin reopening on a rolling base but most will be open by June 15.
“Organized sports will be allowed to resume — provided that organizers follow safety guidelines — and permits will again be accepted for rental of ballfields and open-air park shelters,” the release said. “Block party permits and special event permits for outdoor groups will be allowed for groups of up to 250 attendees, though they must include a COVID-19 safety plan (including hand-washing and social distancing protocols).
Restrooms, water fountains, swimming pools, recreation centers and senior center will remain closed, the city says.
