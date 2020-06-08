Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A roof of a church on the North Side has collapsed in, causing crews to block off the area.
Dispatchers confirm that a church roof collapsed, throwing bricks onto the street on McClure Avenue on the North Side. There are no injuries reported yet.
#BREAKING: Church roof collapses on McClure Avenue. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/joekb04SP4
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) June 8, 2020
Police have an area blocked off because the church seems unstable.
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports the church is the Christian Fellowship Center Church.
At this time, there is no information about what led to the roof collapse.
