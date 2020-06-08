



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plenty of sunshine is expected for today with high temperatures back into the 80’s.

I am forecasting a high of 84 degrees today with light winds out of the East-Northeast around 4 to 8 mph.

Morning temperatures will be in the 50’s to 60’s with temperatures rapidly warming up through the day.

The big story right now is brutal heat expected to build for Tuesday and even Wednesday.

High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to hit the 90 degree mark.

If Pittsburgh hits the 90 degree mark, it would be the first time this year.

It also would be fairly early for the first 90 degree day of the year.

Over the previous ten years, only three times have we seen high temperatures hitting the 90 degree mark as early as what we may do on Tuesday, the last time coming in 2018.

After the hot day on Tuesday, we will have to contend with the remnants of Cristobal.

While we won’t see a direct hit from the storm, we will see moisture from Cristobal impacting our area on Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

Strong storms may also impact the area on Wednesday, but at this point I don’t think that is likely with the atmospheric profile showing a fully saturated atmosphere.

