WESTMORELAND Co., Pa. (KDKA) — The 2020 Westmoreland Fair has been canceled.

In a Facebook post late Monday night, the Westmoreland Fair announced the news.

In the post, they issued the following statement:

Loyal Friends of the Westmoreland Fair,

With heavy hearts and much deliberation, the Board has unanimously agreed to cancel the 2020 Westmoreland Fair. This decision was not made lightly, primarily hinging on the following factors: lack of clarity from state government, plus their restrictions, loss of sponsors and vendors, the absence of the carnival, insurance matters, the health and safety of everyone on the grounds, and financial risk.

Please understand this was a decision we did not want to make, but it had to be made nonetheless. In the long-run, it seemed more logical to concentrate efforts on better days, so plans are already in the works for the 2021 Westmoreland Fair, August 20-28. Thanks to all our visitors, volunteers, sponsors, and everyone who had made us an ongoing success. We miss you and are happily awaiting what the future holds for all of us.