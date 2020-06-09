



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 19 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday and one additional death.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 2,027 since March 14. This includes 1,899 confirmed cases and 128 probable cases.

Officials report that 351 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, which is no change since Monday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 133 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 69 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 169, with 157 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

All deaths have been in patients ages 42 to 103. The median age of deceased patients in the county is 84 years of age.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update for June 9, 2020. The data reflected in these updates include information reported to the department in the past 24 hours as well as data since March 14 when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/ocUlS0MzHc — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 9, 2020

The department changed labels on its dashboard related to the number of tests administered to the number of individuals tested. This has been what has been reported throughout the pandemic. As we continue our response, there are more individuals who are tested more than once. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 9, 2020

We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted by the virus. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 9, 2020

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 31%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 26%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 13 (1%)

05-12 – 18 (1%)

13-18 – 28 (1%)

19-24 – 133 (7%)

25-49 – 679 (34%)

50-64 – 537 (26%)

65 + — 619 (31%)

Health officials say 38,011 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

Health Department officials say they have changed labels related to “the number of tests administered to the number of individuals tested.”

They say, “This has been what has been reported throughout the pandemic. As we continue our response, there are more individuals who are tested more than once.”

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

