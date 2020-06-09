SANDUSKY, Oh. (KDKA) — Cedar Point announced it will be opening to all guests on July 11 with new safety protocols and social distancing guidelines.

The park will open to Gold and Platinum pass holders on July 9 and open to the general public 2 days later on July 11.

“The safety of all of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be our top priority. We’re looking forward to returning to summertime fun in a safe and healthy manner,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point in a press release.

“We’ve implemented new safety protocols throughout the property that align with the recommendations of health and safety experts. With that guidance, we’re ready and excited to welcome our guests and associates back to Cedar Point,” McClure said.

To ensure proper social distancing and limit capacity in the park, guests will be required to make a reservation.

New health and safety protocols that will be in effect will include the following: