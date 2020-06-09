GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Pittsburgh Public School Staff, Students Hold Protest, March Through City Streets
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of Oakland Avenue near the University of Pittsburgh campus was closed on Monday night so that diners could sit outside.

This is one idea that Mayor Bill Peduto had floated to help restaurants survive the Coronavirus pandemic.

Barricades went up between Forbes Avenue and Sennott Street.

There also appeared to be some construction on additional seating on the road itself.

