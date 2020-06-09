Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of Oakland Avenue near the University of Pittsburgh campus was closed on Monday night so that diners could sit outside.
This is one idea that Mayor Bill Peduto had floated to help restaurants survive the Coronavirus pandemic.
Barricades went up between Forbes Avenue and Sennott Street.
⚠️ A message from our Pedestrian Safety Coordinator, Officer Guy Johnson:
In compliance with social distancing, Oakland Ave. between Sennott St. & Forbes Ave. will be partially closed to allow space for outdoor dining. Let’s support our local businesses! #pittpolice #h2p pic.twitter.com/8j1ANiPNHI
— Pitt Police (@PittPolice) June 8, 2020
There also appeared to be some construction on additional seating on the road itself.
You must log in to post a comment.