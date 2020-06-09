



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai is expected to resign before the end of his final term, sources tell KDKA.

Turzai is expected to announce the news on Wednesday.

In January, Turzai said he will not run for reelection, ending the career of a conservative force in the state’s government.

Turzai, 60, made the announcement at a news conference at his office in his suburban Pittsburgh district.

In a one-on-one conversation with KDKA’s Rick Dayton in January, Turzai said he hopes for a position in the private sector.

“The opportunity to help grow a successful business operation and to make sure the jobs stay in Pennsylvania and that they are good-paying jobs and that it is done well,” said Turzai in January. “I’ve been talking about that my entire career.”

Turzai has served in the House since 2001 and became speaker in 2015 after four years as majority leader.

The news was first reported by Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News.

It is not known when Turzai will leave his position, but he will provide a timetable Wednesday, Spotlight PA reports.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.