PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man arrived at an area hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds.
Pittsburgh Police responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 5100 block of Dearborn Street in the Garfield neighborhood late Monday night.
Shortly after the alert, a male victim arrived at a local hospital by private transportation with gunshot wounds.
Police say the man arrived in critical condition.
Detectives from the Major Crimes unit and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate.
