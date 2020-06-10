Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Highmark Stadium, and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank are hosting a community food distribution event on Thursday.
The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and last until noon at Highmark Stadium.
According to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Bank, they are prepared to serve 600 vehicles.
Those in attendance will receive three boxes of food that include canned food, frozen meat, and fresh produce.
The food bank and the Riverhounds are asking those planning to attend not to arrive before 10:00 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.