BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado over Beaver Falls.
The National Weather Service reports a radar observed tornado touched down around 10 p.m.
On Wednesday, a tornado warning was in place but canceled around 9:55 p.m.
Tornado Warning has been cancelled for Beaver County.
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 11, 2020
The National Weather Service will be out in Beaver County on Thursday to learn more about the tornado.
