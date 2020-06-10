CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Gov. Wolf, Some Lawmakers Clash Over State's Emergency Declaration
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado over Beaver Falls.

The National Weather Service reports a radar observed tornado touched down around 10 p.m.

On Wednesday, a tornado warning was in place but canceled around 9:55 p.m.

The National Weather Service will be out in Beaver County on Thursday to learn more about the tornado.

