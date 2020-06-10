PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some of the bigger names of the past and present in Pittsburgh sports joined together to discuss the future of sports in the era of coronavirus.
Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke was joined by former Steeler Merril Hoge, and former MLB player and Pittsburgh-native Sean Casey on a Zoom call to discuss where sports go from here.
Discussions ranged from how their sports have been affected by the pandemic, how they recover, and what changed may lie ahead.
“We’ve created sort of a phased-in approach for staff and student-athletes to return, hopefully, safely, and obviously with all kinds of protocols in place,” Lyke said.
Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to release plans and guidelines later this week regarding on how to restart high school sports.
