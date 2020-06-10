CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Gov. Wolf, Some Lawmakers Clash Over State's Emergency Declaration
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates made their first selection in the 2020 MLB Draft.

With the No. 7 pick, the Pirates drafted New Mexico State infielder Nick Gonzales.

In three years at New Mexico State, Gonzales has hit .399, including a .432 batting average in 2019. He added 16 home runs and 80 RBIs in 220 at-bats.

The Pirates also have a pick in the Competitive Balance Round A.

This year, the draft is being held virtually instead of in Omaha, Nebraska due to the coronavirus pandemic.

