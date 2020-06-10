PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates made their first selection in the 2020 MLB Draft.
With the 7th overall pick in the 2020 #MLBDraft, we have selected Nick Gonzales from New Mexico State. pic.twitter.com/8AnRQSzJvi
— Pirates (@Pirates) June 10, 2020
With the No. 7 pick, the Pirates drafted New Mexico State infielder Nick Gonzales.
Ben Cherington's 1st pick as Pirates GM is Nick Gonzales. New Mexico State infielder. His career average at NMST is just under .400. He is drafted as a SS @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) June 10, 2020
In three years at New Mexico State, Gonzales has hit .399, including a .432 batting average in 2019. He added 16 home runs and 80 RBIs in 220 at-bats.
The Pirates also have a pick in the Competitive Balance Round A.
This year, the draft is being held virtually instead of in Omaha, Nebraska due to the coronavirus pandemic.
