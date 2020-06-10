



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Strong storms are possible on Wednesday, although model data is not doing the greatest job of showing storms developing across western Pennsylvania, numbers coming in show high potential energy for afternoon and evening storm development.

It’s called “potential energy” for a reason, and just because the atmosphere is primed, there is no guarantee that we will see widespread thunderstorms developing.

At this point, it appears large hail and strong winds would be the main concerns. Downpours and frequent lightning will also be possible with any storms that develop today.

The other big story is again the heat with another day expected to have temperatures near 90 degrees. Yesterday was the first time Pittsburgh hit the 90 degrees mark this year.

Humidity was fairly low yesterday but that will not be the case today. Dew points, the best way, in my opinion, to talk about humidity are near 70 today. Yesterday we started off with dew points near 50.

Even though it’s not likely to be as hot today, it will feel hotter today than yesterday.

A cold front moves through tonight and that means a return of pleasant weather for the next couple of days. Thursdays high might not make it back to 80 degrees.

Expected highs up to, or just over, 80 degrees on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

