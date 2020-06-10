Comments
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A young man and woman are dead after their vehicle hit a tree in Washington County.
The crash happened overnight on Paxton Farm Road in Chartiers Township.
The coroner says 20-year-old Kacey Shuba lost control, hit a tree and landed on the passenger side.
The crash killed Shuba and 21-year-old Garrett Delvecchio.
Both had on seatbelts at the time of the crash and both died at the scene.
