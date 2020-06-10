CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Gov. Wolf, Some Lawmakers Clash Over State's Emergency Declaration
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Chartiers Township, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Washington County

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A young man and woman are dead after their vehicle hit a tree in Washington County.

The crash happened overnight on Paxton Farm Road in Chartiers Township.

The coroner says 20-year-old Kacey Shuba lost control, hit a tree and landed on the passenger side.

The crash killed Shuba and 21-year-old Garrett Delvecchio.

Both had on seatbelts at the time of the crash and both died at the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments