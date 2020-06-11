CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) – Chants of “Hands up, don’t shoot” and the names of those killed by police echoed through the streets of Connellsville on Wednesday night.

Demonstrators marched down Seventh Street, over the McCray Robb Bridge, and then into Veterans Plaza at City Hall.

“We just want to bring up people’s awareness,” said Griffin Thompson, the organizer. “There’s everyday things that happen every single day and it’s just ignored. Maybe it’s not ignored, maybe people just really don’t see certain things. Or maybe people just don’t understand, but that’s what we’re here for. We’re tired of people not understanding and downplaying the racism.”

Once they reached City Hall, they chanted the names of George Floyd, Antwon Rose, and others killed by police violence.

A similar protest also took place in Uniontown.