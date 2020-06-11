Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was found on Bailey Street just after midnight on Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
Medics transported the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.
Pittsburgh Police were made aware of another gunshot victim that was shot in the arm on Bailey Street. That victim walked into a nearby hospital on their own.
No suspects have been named and police are investigating.
