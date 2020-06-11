PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our region has gone into the “green” phase, but that doesn’t mean go for many businesses, including the performing arts, where fixed seating and start times make it hard to social distance.

The saying goes, “The show must go on” but not yet.

Current rules limit gatherings over 250 people and even those people must be socially distanced.

Kevin McMahon, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, says it’s not financially feasible for theaters.

“We’re definitely not back to normal and it’s hurtful. It’s very difficult for us,” McMahon says.

For a large theater downtown, like the Benedum Center that seats 2,900 people, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust mapped out the seating chart and could socially distance 350 people, which is not nearly enough revenue.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust staff is taking a 20 percent pay cut, and there will likely be more cost-cutting measures to come.

Private donations continue, but public funding from places like the Regional Asset District and Pennsylvania Council on the Arts is decreasing for all arts organizations.

“I do think that there are a number of organizations that are going to have a very tough time with their very survival, for sure,” McMahon said.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is modeling several possible reopenings for theaters: Sept. 1, which looks less likely, Jan. 1, 2021 and even the fall of 2021 — which would be a full year and a half after closing.

“The cultural district will be here. We know that. What it will look like, how we will get through this, is to be seen,” McMahon says.

The trust is exploring how to open some of the smaller theaters, but that will still require social distancing and masks. Theater lovers may just have to accept that as part of the admission price for now.

