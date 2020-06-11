Comments
MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of threatening the entire Millvale Police Department.
911 was called to 23-year-old Tyler Allison’s home on Stanton Avenue for a medical emergency.
As paramedics were taking him to the hospital, police say he threatened to shoot every Millvale police officer, saying “I have a bullet for each one of them.”
Police say Allison has access to multiple guns and previously made anti-police statements.
Court paperwork says he’s facing multiple misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and harassment.
