HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Hamtpon Township Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 40-year-old woman who is believed to have disappeared after she left her house to walk her dog.
Police say they believe Jessica Kaushansky left her home on Timberlane Drive this morning with her chihuahua terrier mix Rider around 7 a.m. She was last seen by her husband at 3 a.m.
Kaushansky has some medical issues, police say, which leads officers to believe she’s in danger.
She’s described as a 40-year-old white female who is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 150 to 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
