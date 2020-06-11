YUKON, Pa. (KDKA) – Did you know Westmoreland County has more Bigfoot and UFO sightings than anywhere else in the commonwealth? Now there’s another mysterious creature roaming the land: a giant pig.

Marsha lives along Spring Road in Yukon and she captured amazing images of what appears to be a potbellied pig on the run.

“I took pictures as it walked all around the house where it ended up under this tree,” she says.

The roving porker with a dot on its nose has been sighted several times over the last few days, terrifying chickens and causing all sorts of pork-based mayhem like rooting through gardens.

The mystery pig is the talk of the town. Erica Dix hopes to spot it and is ready to pig paparazzi.

“If I ever do see it I’m gonna pop a picture of it, post it to Facebook,” she says.

Westmoreland County has some of the highest number of Sasquatch Signtings and UFO sightings in the state!

Now joining the list,,, The Mystery Pig of Yukon!!

I’ll “root out” the details tonight on KDKA!! (Photo Courtesy Marsha Tomay) pic.twitter.com/Hwb0j0GFek — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) June 11, 2020

On the hunt for this mystery animal, KDKA’s Ross Guidotti saw a few chickens, a cow and even a peacock — but no pigs. So he checked in with someone who knows about raising animals: a farmer.

“If the pig is domesticated I could use it in cow herding,” says farmer Chuck Bobich. “If it ends up here, I may keep it.”

Marsha is the original spotter and tells Ross Guidotti she thinks the fat pig of Yukon means no harm.

“It was friendly and wanted to be around people,” she says.

If you happen to see the animal or are missing a giant pig, consult your local animal control officer.