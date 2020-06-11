BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – Part of 34th Street in Beaver Falls is closed this morning due to storm damage after strong storms moved through the area on Wednesday night.

Hundreds in the area are also still without power after the storms knocked down power lines and downed trees and branches.

Today, the National Weather Service will send a survey team to the area to see if this storm also included a tornado. Their radars indicated that there was one but to be certain, they do have to survey the area.

One of the areas damaged was Ohioville.

A gas station saw debris spread all over the parking lot and Duquesne Light was on the scene working to restore power.

Emergency officials also say that some roads in New Sewickley are closed due to downed wires and other debris.

Official word from the NWS is expected later today.

