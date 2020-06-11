PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is expanding its food distribution services for kids and seniors in need.

Summer food locations will remain open through Aug. 31.

Meal distributions for kids will take place Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The locations include:

Ammon Rec Center

Jefferson Rec Center

Magee Rec Center

Moore Park

Schenley Park at the Anderson Playground

The current sites include: the Arlington, Paulson and Warrington Recreation Centers and the Homewood and Westside Salvation Army sites.

Seniors are able to pick up their meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those locations include:

Beechview HAL Center

1555 Broadway Avenue

Pgh., PA 15216

Greenfield HAL Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pgh., PA 15217

West End HAL Center

80 Wabash Street

Pgh., PA 15220

The current sites include: Glen Hazel, Hazelwood, Homewood, Lawrenceville, Sheraden and the Southside Markethouse

More pick up sites are also being added.

