PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is expanding its food distribution services for kids and seniors in need.
Summer food locations will remain open through Aug. 31.
Meal distributions for kids will take place Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The locations include:
- Ammon Rec Center
- Jefferson Rec Center
- Magee Rec Center
- Moore Park
- Schenley Park at the Anderson Playground
The current sites include: the Arlington, Paulson and Warrington Recreation Centers and the Homewood and Westside Salvation Army sites.
Seniors are able to pick up their meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those locations include:
Beechview HAL Center
1555 Broadway Avenue
Pgh., PA 15216
Greenfield HAL Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
Pgh., PA 15217
West End HAL Center
80 Wabash Street
Pgh., PA 15220
The current sites include: Glen Hazel, Hazelwood, Homewood, Lawrenceville, Sheraden and the Southside Markethouse
More pick up sites are also being added.
