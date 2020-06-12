PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Long-time Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee joined KDKA’s Bob Pompeani and Rich Walsh on Friday’s edition of “Living Room Sports.”

McAfee was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft and played college football at West Virginia University.

McAfee went to Plum High School and is still proud of the area he’s from.

“I am so lucky I grew up in Plum,” he said. “Hardworking people, great people, and the greatest sandwich shop in the world – Rudy’s Subs.”

During the interview, McAfee was asked about a play that was ruined by Steelers legend Troy Polamalu.

WATCH: “Living Room Sports” With Pat McAfee



“Troy Polamalu is an unpredictable man; you don’t know what he’s going to do on the football field,” said McAfee. “I am just one of the long list of people who Troy Polamalu has ruined their dreams of scoring an NFL touchdown.”

McAfee had a run-in with the law during his time in Indianapolis.

“One evening, you just make a poor decision,” McAfee said. “You order 100 shots of tequila for some reason, and it’s just one of those things where you end up walking down the street and end up arrested.”

After eight NFL seasons, McAfee called it quits and went on to become an NFL pundit.

“The NFL grossly overpaid me for what I did, but I was able to take care of my family,” McAfee said. “I want to kind of chase what I really want to spend my time doing.”

McAfee said retiring was a hard decision but also says now his family is just enjoying life.

“It all revolved around being able to hopefully make life a little bit happier for people,” McAfee said.

On whether or not he is done with football, he says he’s not sure.

“I guess you can’t just completely rule that out,” McAfee said. “Let’s say my show for some reason just becomes a very terrible show and people don’t enjoy it anymore, and there’s a team in week 16 or week 17 that has a good chance at making a run at a Super Bowl ring, I guess maybe there will be a thought at it then. But it would have to be pretty insane circumstances.”

