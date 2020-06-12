MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Protesters in McKeesport are demanding more protections for the transgender community and transparency from county investigators about the death of a trans woman.

People want to know what happened to Aaliyah Johnson, the 32-year-old black trans woman who was found dead outside her McKeesport apartment last month.

“I feel as though it’s my duty to make sure there’s a fair investigation and we can lay rest to all speculation,” said Terrance McGeorge, Aaliyah’s friend.

“She was very spiritual. She was talented. She could do hair, she could dance, she could sing,” McGeorge added.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Johnson died on May 26 from blunt impact to the head and neck.

Her death was ruled a suicide. But people who knew say they’re not so sure Johnson took her own life.

They saying she spent some of her final days living in fear.

“This lady was receiving death threats,” said Chauntey Porter, executive director of Trans United. “This lady was trying to get out of the city.”

“Even if she would have done something like that, there would have been a note. There was nothing there,” Dena Stanley, founder of Trans United.

The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating.

They say, right now, there’s no indication of foul play. But they are still combing through video in connection with the investigation.

Friends of Johnson told KDKA’s Royce Jones that for years, the door to her apartment was broken, as was one of her windows.

That adds to their suspicions that something bad may have happened to Johnson.

#TransLivesMatter protestors are now outside the McKeesport Public Safety building on Lysel Boulevard. This is Aaliyah’s mother speaking on the megaphone. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/HzvQIdUHiS — Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 12, 2020

County officials told me over the phone they will release any new information when it’s available.