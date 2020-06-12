MT. WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Even in the “green” phase, restaurants, bars and stores are still working with limited capacities.

Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure has been working with local businesses to figure out how to get back to normal while adhering to safety and health guidelines.

Shiloh Street in Mt. Washington is now embracing street dining.

Bars and restaurants on the street are thrilled the city gave them the go-ahead to utilize the street for eating and drinking.

“That gives me pretty much near capacity that I should have for outdoor seating,” said Len Semplice, owner of Redbeard’s Sports Bar and Grill.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure assembled a committee on how to support business and community health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Street dining was among the ideas.

The street must still be able to service pickup, parking, sidewalk and distancing needs. The state Liquor Control Board also approved alcohol sales in the streets for the time being.

And more pop-ups like this are expected not only here but throughout the city.