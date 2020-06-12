WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Pittsburgh area today as part of what is being called “The Great American Comeback Tour.”

The tour was created as the country gets back to work and as the economy recovers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice President Pence is scheduled to participate in a listening session at Covenant Church in Wilkinsburg this morning with faith and community leaders.

Mr. Pence will then tour Oberg Industries in Sarver, Butler County to highlight the reopening of America.

Oberg is a manufacturing company and the vice president will tour the company then deliver a speech to the employees.

The Great American Comeback Tour is being hosted by America First Policies, a nonprofit group that supports and promotes President Trump’s re-election campaign.

We will have updates throughout the day on KDKA News and CBSN Pittsburgh as Vice President Pence tours the area.