PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help identifying a man from the George Floyd protest in downtown Pittsburgh that turned violent last month.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

The man is accused of being involved in an assault and vandalized a police vehicle during the protest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Damage Assessment Accountability Task Force (DAAT) at DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov or call (412) 323-7800.

