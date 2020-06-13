PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help identifying a man from the George Floyd protest in downtown Pittsburgh that turned violent last month.
Police seek the public’s help in identifying the male in these photos.
He is a suspect in an assault and for vandalizing a police vehicle during the May 30 protests downtown.
Info? Contact the DAAT at DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov or call (412) 323-7800. pic.twitter.com/YreI34pa4B
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 13, 2020
The man is accused of being involved in an assault and vandalized a police vehicle during the protest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Damage Assessment Accountability Task Force (DAAT) at DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov or call (412) 323-7800.
