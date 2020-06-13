Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A second group of protesters marched through downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday.
The peaceful protest began around 4:30 p.m. and they marched from Market Square to the Allegheny County Jail and back.
It ended with speakers addressing the group in Market Square and urging them to keep fighting for change.
“Justice means systemic, deep changes,” said Jalina McClarin. “It means defunding, demilitarizing, it means so much more than I think people realize. I think people expect this to die down, but it’s not going to die down until true justice is achieved.”
According to Pittsburgh Police, crowds dispersed peacefully and there were no incidents.
