MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Local parents and children talked about the death of George Floyd and the protests happening nationwide.

They got together outside Moss Side Middle School in Monroeville. Some children made signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Be Kind.” They also heard from a motivational speaker. The organizer said she wanted the children to be able to talk about what they have been seeing in the world.

“If you don’t give kids an outlet, it gonna come out somewhere,” the organizer said. “So the best way is for it to come out healthy, positive and get the right information, the right message so that they can be productive in their way of communication and so that they can look around see like ‘wow some of these kids are going through the same stuff I am.'”

Around 100 people attended Friday’s event.