WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Range Resources pled no contest to negligent oversight of two gas well sites in Washington County.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the plea is a result of a grand jury investigation. The investigation found that the company knowingly covered up leaks and other issues at its Yeager Well-Pad and Waste Water Storage Pond in Amwell Township.
The jury also noted violations at the company’s Brownlee site in Buffalo Township in Washington County.
“Laws were broken. And the people in Pennsylvania paid the price,” said Shapiro. “The grand jury repeatedly found evidence of a company that placed profit over following the law.”
In all, Range Resources will pay $150,000 in fines and charitable contributions as part of the plea.
