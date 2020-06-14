PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local organizations continue to team up to help those in need.

412 Food Rescue, Pirates Charities, and others teamed up to hand out food on the North Shore on Saturday.

The Food Rescue says that they have a large network of partners that help them keep up with the increase in demand.

“We’re all in this together. We want to make sure that we have access to this great produce and great dairy thanks to great partners like Schneider’s Dairy,” said David Primm, of 412 Food Rescue.

“We want to make sure we’re having it available. We do these distributions through rain, through hot and through heat. We just make sure we can get it out to the folks that need it,” Primm said.

412 Food Rescue says that they’re averaging around one distribution per week and say that may increase if the need calls for it.