WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A Swedesboro, New Jersey company, Lakeside Refrigerated Services, is recalling approximately 42,922 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E.coli O157:H7.
These items were produced on June 1, 2020.
The following products are being recalled:
- Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef (1lb) – use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020
- Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties (1lb) – use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020
- Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef: 93% Lean/7% Fat (3lb) – use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020
- Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties: 85% Lean/15% Fat (1lb) – use or freeze by date of June 25, 2020
- Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties: 80% Lean/20% Fat (4lb) – use or freeze by date of June 25, 2020
- Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties: 85% lean/15% Fat (1lb) – use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020
- Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef: 76% Lean/24% Fat – use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. However, the FSIS is warning people that E.coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps lasting between 2-8 days after exposure.
Those that have purchased these products are advised to either throw away the product or return to point of purchase for a refund.
The labels of the products and further information can be found on the Food Safety and Inspection Service’s website.
