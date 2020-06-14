STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Penn State will be among the Pennsylvania universities returning to campus this fall.

According to the university, in-person classes will begin for the fall semester on August 24.

The decision comes after several task forces made up of administrators, faculty, and staff discussed ways to return to campus in conjunction with health officials.

These task forces were known as “Back To State.”

“I am pleased that the hard work of our task groups over the last few months has led us to this plan that will allow us to bring our campus communities back together,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron. “The Penn State experience may look somewhat different this fall, but I am very much looking forward to seeing our campuses busy with students, faculty and staff once again. I know I speak for the leadership at each of our campuses when I say we are looking forward to welcoming our students back and greeting, for the first time, our new students.”

Students will begin returning to campus in phases throughout the summer and social distancing protocols and mask-wearing will be required. The university also plans to have a comprehensive contact tracing and testing methods in place for when the students arrive.

There are also efforts underway to build capacity to isolate and quarantine those that may test positive for COVID-19 while on campus.

A full list of requirements, return to campus procedure, and other information regarding the fall semester at Penn State can be found on the university’s website.