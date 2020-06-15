Comments
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Butler Health System is letting go of nearly 60 positions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, BHS announced 57 positions were laid off and 10 positions were furloughed.
Sixty vacant positions were also eliminated and will not be filled, the release said.
“Positions impacted are across the entire health system, and include the pending closure of BMH’s skilled nursing facility, or Transitional Care Facility,” the release said.
“Increased costs have combined with severely decreased revenues, resulting in BHS losing of tens of millions of dollars over the past several months,” the release added.
