PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A one-day book return event is being hosted by the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.
For anyone wishing to return books and other library materials, returns can be made on Monday, June 15 at the following locations at the following times:
- Oakmont Carnegie Library – 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Drive-up returns offered)
- Whitehall Public Library – 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Mt. Lebanon Public Library – 9:00 am. to 5:00 p.m.
- Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Allegheny – 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.
- Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Brookline – 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.
- Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – East Liberty – 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.
- Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Hill District – 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.
- Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Main (Oakland)- 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.
- Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – West End – 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.
- Northern Tier Regional Library – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Drive-up returns only)
- Robinson Township Library – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Drive-up returns only)
Anyone who is not comfortable with returning their materials at these time is asked to hold onto them, as due dates are being extended, and fines are being waived for the foreseeable future.
Anyone returning items is asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing guidelines.
