HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More free coronavirus drive-through testing sites will open in Walmart parking lots across northern Pennsylvania as Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration seeks to expand testing to areas where there is little available.
The administration said the nine new sites will open Wednesday at Walmart parking lots in Sayre, State College, Edinboro, New Castle, Grove City, Coal Township, Selinsgrove, Lewisburg and Mansfield.
That brings the total number of free coronavirus drive-through testing sites in Walmart parking lots to 19, it said.
People seeking a test must register online a day in advance.
Meanwhile, UPMC Northwest also opened a testing site in Reno, in Venango County, by appointment only.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.