PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spray parks within the City of Pittsburgh are set to reopen Monday with Allegheny County now having been in the ‘green’ phase for two weeks.
The following spray parks will open on Monday, June 15.
- Arlington – 1523 Fernleaf Street (15210) – Arlington Playground
- Burgwin – 328 Mansion Street (15207) – Burgwin Playgroun/Burgwin Field
- East Hills – 2300 Wilner Drive (15221) – East Hills Park
- Paulson – 1300 Paulson Avenue (15206) – Paulson Playground
Shadyside – 6601 Fifth Avenue (15206) – Mellon Park
- Troy Hill – 1200 Goettman Street (15212) – Cowley Playground Cowley Playground, Goettman Street
- Warrington – 329 Warrington Avenue (15210) – Beltzhoover
The Beechview spray park at Vanucci Playground will open on Wednesday, June 17.
Directions to spray parks along with information about playgrounds with spray features can be found online.
