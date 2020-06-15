GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Black Activist And Organizer Collective Takes List Of 12 Police Reform Demands To City-County Building
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who may have traveled to New York, Virginia or Florida.

Police say Karen Dubon-Varela was last seen leaving her Carrick home on Saturday.

Dubon-Varela is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes, police say.

Call 911 with any information.

