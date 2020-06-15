Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who may have traveled to New York, Virginia or Florida.
Police say Karen Dubon-Varela was last seen leaving her Carrick home on Saturday.
Dubon-Varela is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes, police say.
Pittsburgh Police detectives from SVU are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old female. Karen Dubon-Varela is 5’5 130 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. If seen, or have any information call 911. https://t.co/rVrJUUt98c pic.twitter.com/DvttvmPBpe
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 16, 2020
Call 911 with any information.
