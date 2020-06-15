PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers were reporting widespread outages across the country Monday.

People in major cities like New York, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles are reporting outages on the website Down Detector.

According to maps on the website, Pittsburgh-area customers were impacted very little compared to other cities. A small cluster of Verizon customers in Bethel Park have reported outages.

The president of technology at T-Mobile says on Twitter: “Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.”

Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly. — Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020

Allegheny County Emergency Services Chief Matt Brown said Monday evening the 911 Center has been informed “by all the major cell phone carriers that they are experiencing an outage.” If you need to call 911, landlines aren’t being impacted.

According to Brown, “carriers do not have a restoration time, nor do they know the issue at this time.”

UPDATE: Only T-Mobile is impact now. All other carriers seem to be working. https://t.co/zLAxyZVJDD — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 15, 2020

A few minutes later, the county gave an update and said T-Mobile is the only cell phone carrier impacted now.

However, an AT&T spokesperson reportedly told Business Insider its “network is operating normally” and a Verizon spokesperson said it’s “operating at normal service levels” and given that “another national carrier” is having problems, calls to and from them may get an error message and result in reports of issues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.